UOS Organizes Seminar On 'History Of Iran, Pakistan'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 04:08 PM

UOS organizes seminar on 'History of Iran, Pakistan'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The department of History & Pak Studies of Sargodha University on Saturday organized an international seminar, in which, various proposals for further enhancing cultural and social ties between Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Central Asia and the subcontinent were considered.

Renowned Iranian historian, researcher, secretary of the academy of Literature of Iran and eminent Persian writer Prof. Dr. Mohammad Reza Nasiri participated in the seminar as a special guest.

The seminar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar while Director Center for Iqbal Studies University of Punjab Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Farid, Chairman Department of Persian GC Lahore Prof. Dr Iqbal Shahid, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal,Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Tahir (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Chairman of Department of Sociology and Criminology, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yaseen, Chairman of History department of UOS, Prof Ibrar Zahoor ,Faculty members of Department of History, Persian, urdu and Department of Communication, officials of Sargodha University and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said the people of Pakistan and Iran were socially, culturally, religiously and historically connected while different nations could be brought closer by providing opportunities for educated people of other countries including Pakistan and Iran to get together.

He said that Iran gave great importance to its culture, language and history due to which an honest society was being formed in Iran.

The vice chancellor said that Dr. Mohammad Raza Naseeri had compiled an encyclopedia of the subcontinent and linked it with the glorious past, for which, "we are grateful to him".

Iranian historian Dr Muhammad Raza Naseeri in his address introduced 'Farhangistan' and thanked prof Dr Muhammad Saleem for his special assistance in preparing the encyclopedia of the sub-continent.

He said that with the collaboration of department of Persian of the UOS, knowledge and research activities would be promoted, which would also promote people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Chairman department of History Sargodha University, Prof Ibrar Zahoor said that Dr Muhammad Raza Naseeri was a renowned researcher of Pak-India subcontinent and author of dozens of books who was exploring Pakistan history sitting in Iran while his participation in this seminar was a great opportunity to learn culture and history of Iran.

In the current era, a lot of knowledge was confusing the young generation and we should learn from Iran's strategy to resolve such contradictions, he added.

At the end of event, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar gave souvenirsto the distinguished guests.

