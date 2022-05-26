UrduPoint.com

UoS Released Admissions Schedule For Associate Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 12:36 PM

UoS released admissions schedule for Associate programs

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has released the admissions schedule for the Associate Program for Arts, Science and Commerce

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has released the admissions schedule for the Associate Program for Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to a statement issued by Controller Examinations, Dr.

Muhammad Bashir on Thursday that the admissions schedule of Annual Examination 2022 conducted under the auspices of University of Sargodha for Associate Degree Arts / Science Part One/ Two/ Combined Candidates, Associate Degree Commerce, Part One / Two, BA / B.Sc / B.Com Part has been released.

The deadline is June 06, 2022 with single fee and June 13, 2022 with double fee.

The candidates of Associate degree Arts/part one/combined private on https://examinations.su.edu.pk while the candidates of Associate program arts, science, commerce part one/two/combined, BA/BSC/B.com part two combined can submit their admission forms by visiting on https://annual.su.edu.pk/Admission.

