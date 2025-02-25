UoS seminar highlights historical, contemporary middle east issues

The Department of History and Pakistan Studies and the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, organized a seminar titled "Predicament of Middle East" at the University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Department of History and Pakistan Studies and the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, organized a seminar titled "Predicament of middle East" at the University of Sargodha.

The event brought together esteemed scholars and students to discuss the contemporary challenges facing the Middle East.

The seminar was attended by CEO Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, Asif Khan, Assistant Professor at Lahore school of Economics, Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, and Chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor, while Faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.

Asif Khan, in his address, emphasized the geopolitical complexities of the Middle East, focusing on the historical and contemporary conflicts that have shaped the region. He highlighted the role of international powers in exacerbating regional instability and called for a diplomatic and policy-driven approach to foster peace.

Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hussain shed light on the economic and political dimensions of Middle Eastern conflicts. He discussed the impact of oil politics, foreign interventions, and internal governance crises that have fueled instability. He also stressed the importance of academic discourse in understanding and resolving such issues.

Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad addressed the ideological and socio-political aspects of Middle Eastern turmoil. He elaborated on the historical roots of sectarian divisions, the role of nationalism, and the influence of global power dynamics in the region’s ongoing struggles. He urged students to critically analyze international relations to comprehend the complexities of Middle Eastern affairs.

Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to the esteemed speakers, faculty members, and students for their active participation. He acknowledged the efforts of the organizers and emphasized the significance of continued academic discussions on global political issues.