UoS Seminar Highlights Historical, Contemporary Middle East Issues
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:44 PM
The Department of History and Pakistan Studies and the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, organized a seminar titled "Predicament of Middle East" at the University of Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Department of History and Pakistan Studies and the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, organized a seminar titled "Predicament of middle East" at the University of Sargodha.
The event brought together esteemed scholars and students to discuss the contemporary challenges facing the Middle East.
The seminar was attended by CEO Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, Asif Khan, Assistant Professor at Lahore school of Economics, Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, and Chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor, while Faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.
Asif Khan, in his address, emphasized the geopolitical complexities of the Middle East, focusing on the historical and contemporary conflicts that have shaped the region. He highlighted the role of international powers in exacerbating regional instability and called for a diplomatic and policy-driven approach to foster peace.
Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hussain shed light on the economic and political dimensions of Middle Eastern conflicts. He discussed the impact of oil politics, foreign interventions, and internal governance crises that have fueled instability. He also stressed the importance of academic discourse in understanding and resolving such issues.
Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad addressed the ideological and socio-political aspects of Middle Eastern turmoil. He elaborated on the historical roots of sectarian divisions, the role of nationalism, and the influence of global power dynamics in the region’s ongoing struggles. He urged students to critically analyze international relations to comprehend the complexities of Middle Eastern affairs.
Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to the esteemed speakers, faculty members, and students for their active participation. He acknowledged the efforts of the organizers and emphasized the significance of continued academic discussions on global political issues.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University
Punjab University organizes two-day international conference
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab University organizes two-day international conference1 minute ago
-
PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminium Alloys1 minute ago
-
UoS seminar highlights historical, contemporary middle east issues1 minute ago
-
GC University concludes training program2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan4 hours ago
-
School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards1 day ago
-
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation1 day ago
-
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford University4 days ago
-
SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Economics5 days ago
-
Isra University hosts 8th Job &Trade Fair 20255 days ago
-
Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu ..5 days ago
-
Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam5 days ago