UoS Starts Chinese Language Training Programme,

Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:04 PM

UoS starts Chinese language training programme,



SARGODHA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::The University of Sargodha (UoS) has started a Chinese language training programme to bridge communication gap between the two countries.

Two teachers of Chinese language, Ms Tan Jie and Ms Su Xiaoqin, had been engaged as foreign faculty to teach Chinese language to faculty, scholars and students as well under supervision of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS).

The Chinese teachers have been moved from the University from Hanbang (Confucius Institute Headquarters) and they have also joined the UoS while they will stay here for one year to establish Confucius Institute at the Sargodha University.

The PICS here Friday also organized a special introductory lecture of Ms Wang Sujing on 'What is Chinese Language' which was attended by Chinese language teachers, faculty members and students from various departments of the university.

