UoS starts online classes for students amid fears of Coronavirus

Sialkot: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) In a bid to save the time of its students amid fight against global Coronavirus pandemic, University of Sialkot (UoS) started virtual classes here on Tuesday.

Presiding over an online meeting of administrative staff, UoS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeed Ul Hassan Chishti took this decision in compliance with the guidelines and recommendations of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the learning of the students.

Deans, faculty members and department heads were present in the meeting.

The VC observed that the online classes were important and need of the hour, because it was the only way to save the time of the students for their learning during this ongoing global pandemic of Coronavirus.

“Learning of the students is our priority during this difficult time of Coronavirus,” said the VC, adding that this move of online class is a step to overcome the challenges posed by the deadly virus. He said that the classes would be continued.

“Online facilities, material of the subjects, access to digital library and online books will be provided to the students for their learning during the Coronavirus challenges,” said Mr Chishti in the meeting.

Higher Education Commission has already directed all public and private universities for online classes and provision of material to the students to save their time during the challenge posed by Coronavirus in the country.

According to the varsity Spokesperson Hussnain Yousaf, the online classes would be continued as per the timetable.

The course materials and recorded lectures would also be uploaded and emailed to the students through the Zoom and Google drive software. In the structure and policy document prepared by the University of Sialkot's Quality Enhancement Cell, the decision on assessment/examination (mid/final examination) of the theoretical subjects had been planned and determined.

The online assignments and quiz would be offered to the students during online classes, University Spokesperson said The office further explained that when the situation is normal, laboratory work / practical sessions with the appropriate module would also be performed along with its test.

It said genuine issues of those students who were far in the areas where internet connectivity was a serious issue, the administration and faculty were in contact with such students and was facilitating every student with the connectivity and offering alternative sources to take online lectures.

The He said all the teachers keep records of the attendance of the students and directed the deans and heads of departments to ensure the online classes are regular. He said that they are the pioneers with sufficient resources to start online education in Pakistan and will follow all the directions of the HEC in this regard.