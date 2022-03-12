UoS to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Government and Higher education Department, the Sargodha University was celebrating Punjab Cultural Day on March 14 under the theme of 'Wasda Punjab'.

Punjabi living style, local food, Sufi singing, folk crafts, horse dance and photo exhibition would feature the event.

The decision to celebrate Punjab Culture Day was to acquaint students with Punjabi customs and culture and to give them a message to stay connected with their tradition.

The university administration had directed all the students to wear traditional and culturalattire of Punjab on March 14.