Open Menu

UoT Announces 2nd Merit List For Spring 2025 Admissions

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM

UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions

The University of Turbat (UoT) announced the 2nd merit list for admission to various undergraduate (BS) programs for the Spring 2025 semester

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The University of Turbat (UoT) announced the 2nd merit list for admission to various undergraduate (BS) programs for the Spring 2025 semester.

As per the announcement issued by UoT on Friday, the last date for submitting the full semester fee is the 27th of December 2024 for the candidates in the second merit list. Fee challans can be obtained from the Admission Cell at the Main Campus of UoT.

All candidates included in the 2nd merit list are required to bring their original documents to the Admission Cell at the UoT Main Campus for verification.

The candidates in the 2nd merit list must deposit the full semester fee and submit the fee challan to the Admission Cell by 4:00 PM on December 27, 2024.

Candidates who fail to fulfill the requirements by the deadline will lose their admission, and their seats will be offered to candidates on the waiting list.

Candidates seeking re-admission or those who were previously enrolled at UoT are requested to contact the Admissions Cell for further guidance and procedures.

Errors and omissions are accepted within one week of the declaration of results. For detailed information, please visit: https://uot.edu.pk/merit-list-spring-2025.

Related Topics

Visit Turbat December From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

3 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

15 minutes ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

3 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

30 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women ..

Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community

9 minutes ago
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

9 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

9 minutes ago
 FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Champi ..

FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship

3 minutes ago
 Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spai ..

Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes

3 minutes ago
 UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admis ..

UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions

3 minutes ago
 Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for ..

Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for 2025, highlights entrepreneuri ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education