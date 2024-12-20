UoT Announces 2nd Merit List For Spring 2025 Admissions
The University of Turbat (UoT) announced the 2nd merit list for admission to various undergraduate (BS) programs for the Spring 2025 semester
As per the announcement issued by UoT on Friday, the last date for submitting the full semester fee is the 27th of December 2024 for the candidates in the second merit list. Fee challans can be obtained from the Admission Cell at the Main Campus of UoT.
All candidates included in the 2nd merit list are required to bring their original documents to the Admission Cell at the UoT Main Campus for verification.
The candidates in the 2nd merit list must deposit the full semester fee and submit the fee challan to the Admission Cell by 4:00 PM on December 27, 2024.
Candidates who fail to fulfill the requirements by the deadline will lose their admission, and their seats will be offered to candidates on the waiting list.
Candidates seeking re-admission or those who were previously enrolled at UoT are requested to contact the Admissions Cell for further guidance and procedures.
Errors and omissions are accepted within one week of the declaration of results. For detailed information, please visit: https://uot.edu.pk/merit-list-spring-2025.
