UoT declared results of ADA/ADS exams of affiliated colleges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The University of Turbat (UoT) declared the ADA/ADS results for the Annual Examinations of affiliated colleges.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Controller’s Office of the University of Turbat, the results of the Associate Degree of Arts (ADA) and Associate Degree of Science (ADS) for the sessions 2020-2022 and 2021-2023 have been declared.

A total of 2280 students appeared in the examinations, and among them, 1800 declared pass. The passing percentage is 78.94. The detailed results can be accessed at the University website (https://uot.edu.pk/adaads-result-2023-lqbnf).

According to the gazette notification, Ms Maryam (roll number 9155) achieved the 1st position in the ADS program for the session 2021-2023, securing 698 marks from Girls Degree College Gwadar.

In the same session, Ms Gul BiBi (roll number 9118) secured 2nd position with 697 marks, and Ms Sharan (roll number 10334) claimed 3rd position with 686 marks, both belong to Girls Degree College, Pasni.

In the session 2020-2022, Ms Hafsa Sajid (roll number 9385) scored 697 marks from Girls Degree College Gwadar, securing the 1st position in the ADS program.

Ms Mehreen (roll number 9307) with 692 marks of Girls Degree College Gwadar, and Ms Mehreen Javid (roll number 9721) with 686 marks of Girls Degree College Chitkan, Panjgur secured the 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively in the ADS program.

From the ADA program in the session 2021-2023, Sher Muhammad (roll number 11173) with 627 marks of Boys Degree College Hoshab, and Ata Ullah (roll number 11094) with 626 marks of the same college secured 1st and 2nd positions, respectively. In the same session, Muheem Hakeem (roll number 11140) with 622 marks, and Osama (roll number 11150) with 622 marks, both from Boys Degree College Hoshab shared the 3rd position.

In the session 2020-2022 of the ADA program, Mr. Noshad (Roll Number 10854) secured the 1st position with 637 marks, Amir (Roll Number 10802) with 625 marks got the 2nd position, and Momin Karim (Roll Number 10836) with 624 marks claimed the 3rd position, all from Degree College Tump.