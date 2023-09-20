UoT extends last date for admissions to 5th semester BS Programs

The University of Turbat (UoT) has extended the last date for admission in Fall 2023 BS Programs, 5th Semester, until October 4, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):The University of Turbat (UoT) has extended the last date for admission in Fall 2023 BS Programs, 5th Semester, until October 4, 2023.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar Office University of Turbat here on Wednesday, those who have successfully completed their B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./Associate Degree or equivalent qualifications are eligible to apply for admission to the various undergraduate programs, including BS English (Linguistics and Literature), BS Balochi (Linguistics and Literature), BS Sociology, BS Political Science, B.Ed. (Hons), BS Chemistry, BS Bio-Chemistry, BS Bio-Technology, BS Botany, and BS Economics.

Candidates can submit their applications online, accompanied by a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs. 2000/- which can be deposited to UoT's Account No. 1040-7900525001 at HBL, either online or through a challan available at authorized HBL branches in Turbat, or by a demand draft in favor of Director Finance or Registrar, University of Turbat.

The application form is available for download on the University's website (www.uot.edu.pk/admissions). For further information, interested candidates can visit the University of Turbat's Admissions Cell (0852-400539) or the Registrar's Office (0852-400529).