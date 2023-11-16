Open Menu

UoT Extends Last Date For Spring 2024 Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 08:01 PM

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

A total of 217,825 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their native country during the last two months

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The University of Turabat has extended the last date for spring 2024 admissions.

As per notification issued from the Registrar's Office, University of Turbat; the last date for spring 2024 admissions to the various undergraduate (BS, B.Ed. Hons, LLB) and graduate (MBA,MS/M.

Phil, PhD)programs at the University of Turbat (UoT) has been extended until 24th November 2023.

The candidates can apply online through the admission portal on the university website.The application form is also available for download on the University's website (www.uot.edu.pk/admissions).

For further information, interested candidates can visit the University of Turbat's Admissions, it further added.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Visit Turbat November From

Recent Stories

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

5 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

5 minutes ago
 French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

5 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

15 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

13 minutes ago
Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

13 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

13 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

13 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

13 minutes ago
 217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 ..

217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

8 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing de ..

ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education