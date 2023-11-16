UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

A total of 217,825 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their native country during the last two months

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The University of Turabat has extended the last date for spring 2024 admissions.

As per notification issued from the Registrar's Office, University of Turbat; the last date for spring 2024 admissions to the various undergraduate (BS, B.Ed. Hons, LLB) and graduate (MBA,MS/M.

Phil, PhD)programs at the University of Turbat (UoT) has been extended until 24th November 2023.

The candidates can apply online through the admission portal on the university website.The application form is also available for download on the University's website (www.uot.edu.pk/admissions).

For further information, interested candidates can visit the University of Turbat's Admissions, it further added.

APP/ask.