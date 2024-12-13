UoT Students Awarded Certificates, Cash Prizes In Competitions Of NAB
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The students of the University of Turbat (UoT) were awarded certificates and cash prizes on Friday in recognition of their outstanding performance in various competitions organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The students of the University of Turbat (UoT) were awarded certificates and cash prizes on Friday in recognition of their outstanding performance in various competitions organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The competitions were held at the University of Gwadar on November 7, 2024.
In these events, Zamur secured second place in the English declamation category, while Tahira Shokat earned third place in the urdu speech competition. Dosta Shah achieved third place in the short video competition.
The awards were presented to the winners by Meena Majeed, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for sports and Youth Affairs, and Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, on behalf of NAB during a ceremony at the University of Turbat.
The Vice Chancellor of UoT, Dr. Gul Hasan was also present on the occasion.
Dr. Gul Hasan, along with Amjid Ali, NAB event focal person at UoT, and the university community, congratulated the position holders for bringing pride to the university at the provincial level.
Recent Stories
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show
UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif
IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance
Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang
6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing third place in championship
Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses
DC for making polio drive success in Chaman
More Stories From Education
-
UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB4 minutes ago
-
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system44 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela23 hours ago
-
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'23 hours ago
-
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..24 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International Book Fair1 day ago
-
Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh1 day ago
-
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media1 day ago
-
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strives to educate every child: VC2 days ago
-
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab4 days ago