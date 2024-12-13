UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB

The students of the University of Turbat (UoT) were awarded certificates and cash prizes on Friday in recognition of their outstanding performance in various competitions organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The students of the University of Turbat (UoT) were awarded certificates and cash prizes on Friday in recognition of their outstanding performance in various competitions organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The competitions were held at the University of Gwadar on November 7, 2024.

In these events, Zamur secured second place in the English declamation category, while Tahira Shokat earned third place in the urdu speech competition. Dosta Shah achieved third place in the short video competition.

The awards were presented to the winners by Meena Majeed, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for sports and Youth Affairs, and Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, on behalf of NAB during a ceremony at the University of Turbat.

The Vice Chancellor of UoT, Dr. Gul Hasan was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Gul Hasan, along with Amjid Ali, NAB event focal person at UoT, and the university community, congratulated the position holders for bringing pride to the university at the provincial level.