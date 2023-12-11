UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs on Dec16

University of Turbat (UoT) announced on Monday the schedule of the Entry Test for the Spring 2024 Semester for various Undergraduate Programs

The Entry Test is scheduled to be conducted at the Main Campus of the University of Turbat on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 09:30 AM.

According to the details, the Entry Test for various Undergraduate Programs including BBA, BS (Economics), BS (Commerce), BS (Balochi), BS (English), BS (Political Science), BS (Sociology), BS (Chemistry), BS (Biochemistry), BS (Biotechnology), BS (Botany), and BS (Computer Science) will be conducted at the Main Campus of the University of Turbat on Saturday, 16th December 2023.

All the candidates are directed to report at their respective centers at 09:30 AM on the given date along with their Entry Test Admission Slip, and original CNIC or Form-B.

The candidates can obtain their Entry Test Admission Slip from the Admission Cell, Main Campus, or the Law Department of the University of Turbat. Additional instructions and Test Patterns are outlined on the Entry Test Admission Slip.

Entry Test Admission Slip, and sample paper for the Entry Test are also available at the University of Turbat’s website (https://uot.edu.pk/admission-portal/admission-slip).

To facilitate candidates, transport services will be available from the Law Department to the Main Campus on December 16. The phone numbers 0852-400529 and 0852-400539 can be contacted during office hours for further information.

Meanwhile, the Entrance Test for B.Ed. (Honors) will be conducted by the education Testing Council (ETC) on Sunday, 17th December 2023 with a reporting time of 8:00 AM at the Law Department situated at the City Campus of the UoT.

Prospective students for admission to the B.Ed. (Hons) program can obtain their admission slip from the Admission Cell at the Main Campus or the Law Department at the City Campus of UoT.

Moreover, the applicants seeking admission to the LLB 5-year program who have not yet submitted their Law Admission Test (LAT) results, are directed to submit their LAT results to the Admission Cell of the University of Turbat by Friday, 15th December 2023.