Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

The Provincial Admission Committee, led by Secretary Specialized Health Care Ali Jan Khan, determined that classes in both public and private medical colleges across Punjab will now commence on February 12th, deviating from the initially scheduled start date of February 1st.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) A crucial decision has been reached in response to the upcoming general elections, affecting the commencement of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) classes in Punjab.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan emphasized that the postponement was necessary due to delays in admissions caused by MD/MS exams in Sindh and KPK. The scheduling conflict prompted the rescheduling of classes in Punjab to accommodate the general elections scheduled for February 8th.

In addition to the adjustment in MBBS class schedules, the meeting addressed crucial matters related to admissions in private medical and dental colleges.

Prominent figures in attendance included Vice-Chancellor of UHS, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro VC of University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Javed Naseer, Pro VC of UHS, Professor Nadia Naseem, Deputy Secretary of Medical education, Dr. Hafiz Waseem, and Registrar of UHS, Professor Sarah Ghaffar.

Via video conferencing, key representatives from various medical universities contributed to the discussion, including Professor Muhammad Omar from Rawalpindi Medical University, Professor Zafar Ali Chaudhry from Faisalabad Medical University, and Professor Mehnaz Khokhar from Multan Medical University.