Uplift Of Education Sector Top Priority Of PTI Govt: PA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Uplift of education sector top priority of PTI govt: PA Speaker

Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that bringing improvement in education sector was the top priority of the PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that bringing improvement in education sector was the top priority of the PTI government.

He said that during previous tenure they had fully focused on the education sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at Assembly Secretary on Thursday.

Beside, the senior authorities of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, the senior officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing construction works on schools in Abbottabad and their categorization.

The Speaker KP Assembly directed the concerned authorities for the completion of the incomplete works as soon as possible and taking personal interest to resolve the matters.

He also offered his good offices in the removal of hurdles in development schemes.

On this occasion, he said that civil and electrical engineering programmes would also begin in Abbottabad soon that would get their youth rid of traveling to faraway cities and now the students would utilize these programmes in their own city.

The Speaker also directed the district officers of the C&W Department for completion of the construction of roads and other related schemes as soon as possible and called for submission of detailed report regarding projects to him. He also directed investigation into misappropriation in some schemes.

