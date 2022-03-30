UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Visits Sukkur IBA University

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 04:37 PM

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

The US Consul General, Karachi, Mark Stroh, on Wednesday, said, the USAID-funded 'Sindh Basic Education Programme' (SBEP) has been a successful initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) The US Consul General, Karachi, Mark Stroh, on Wednesday, said, the USAID-funded 'Sindh Basic Education Programme' (SBEP) has been a successful initiative.

He further said, SBEP was breaking new grounds and setting new standards, during his visit to Sukkur IBA University, according to a press release issued by the varsity.

He informed that the SBEP supports the reconstruction of 106 schools being administered by the Sindh government affected by the catastrophic floods, Mark Stroh lauded the work of Centre for Excellence in Journalism situated at IBA.

He also appreciated the initiative taken to ensure training and short courses.

The US Council General was received by Prof. Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Registrar, Sukkur IBA University, along with the senior management team received the venerated guests.

Mark Stroh visited the campus facilities and appreciated the initiatives taken by the IBA University to impart quality education. The guests were honoured with cultural souvenirs at the end of the visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Education Visit Sukkur Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

1 minute ago
 Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

2 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

2 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase ..

ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase LG polls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tari ..

CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for Feb

2 minutes ago
 Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.