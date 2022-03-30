US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

The US Consul General, Karachi, Mark Stroh, on Wednesday, said, the USAID-funded 'Sindh Basic Education Programme' (SBEP) has been a successful initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) The US Consul General, Karachi, Mark Stroh, on Wednesday, said, the USAID-funded 'Sindh Basic Education Programme' (SBEP) has been a successful initiative.

He further said, SBEP was breaking new grounds and setting new standards, during his visit to Sukkur IBA University, according to a press release issued by the varsity.

He informed that the SBEP supports the reconstruction of 106 schools being administered by the Sindh government affected by the catastrophic floods, Mark Stroh lauded the work of Centre for Excellence in Journalism situated at IBA.

He also appreciated the initiative taken to ensure training and short courses.

The US Council General was received by Prof. Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Registrar, Sukkur IBA University, along with the senior management team received the venerated guests.

Mark Stroh visited the campus facilities and appreciated the initiatives taken by the IBA University to impart quality education. The guests were honoured with cultural souvenirs at the end of the visit.