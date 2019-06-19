UrduPoint.com
US Delegation Visits University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Ravi Campus Pattoki

A US delegation led by Mr Casey E Bean, Agricultural Counselor, US Embassy Islamabad, visited the Ravi Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) at Pattoki on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):A US delegation led by Mr Casey E Bean, Agricultural Counselor, US Embassy Islamabad, visited the Ravi Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) at Pattoki on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised Dr Martin Sieber, President/CEO, US Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. USA, and Asmat Raza, Senior Agricultural Specialist, US Embassy.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani briefed the delegation on the UVAS academic, research, training and extension activities/services for the development of livestock, poultry, dairy and related sectors in Pakistan.

The delegation was also shown a documentary about the infrastructure development, education and research activities of the university.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique were also present on the occasion.

The delegation visited different departments including milk plant, clinics, Vaccine Production Unit, library and Central Laboratory Complex (CLC) and other points where they were briefed on the functioning, researches, food and feed analysis and services for poultry, dairy and feed industries.

All the members of delegation also planted saplings in front of Prof Akram Complex at A-Block.

Later, they visited the Dairy Training and Research Centre at B-Block where they took keen interest in Holstein Friesian cows imported from the United States of America by the UVAS for the training of its students and professionals.

Casey E Bean appreciated the state-of-the-art labs, clinics, cattle farms and other facilities at Ravi Campus.

He said that Pakistan was protein-providing nation and emphasized on the use of latest technology for enhancing agricultural yield and genetics improvement for increase in livestock productivity.

