US delegation visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

A delegation from the United States of America (USA) led by Mr Casey E Bean, Agricultural Counselor, US Embassy Islamabad,visitedthe Ravi Campus of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) at Pattoki on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) A delegation from the United States of America (USA) led by Mr Casey E Bean, Agricultural Counselor, US Embassy Islamabad,visitedthe Ravi Campus of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) at Pattoki on Wednesday.

Other members of the delegationwere Dr Martin Sieber, President/CEO, US Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. USA, and MrAsmatRaza, Senior Agricultural Specialist, US Embassy.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani briefed the delegation on UVAS academic, research, training and extension activities/servicesfor the development of livestock, poultry, dairy and related sectors in Pakistan. The delegation members were also shown a documentary showcasing the infrastructure development, education and research activities of the university.

Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof DrAnjumKhalique were also present on the occasion.

The delegation visited different departments at A-Block,including Milk Plant, clinics, Vaccine Production Unit, library andCentral Laboratory Complex (CLC) comprising Animal Nutrition Lab, Diagnostic Lab, Genetics and Genomics Lab, Feed Chemistry Lab, Meat Technology Lab, Feed Hygiene and Safety Lab and In-vitro Embryo Production Lab, where they were briefed on the functioning, researches, food & feed analysis and services for poultry, dairy and feed industries.All the delegation members also planted saplings in front of Prof Akram Complex at A-Block. Later they visited the Dairy Training and Research Center at B-Block where they took keen interest in Holstein Friesian cows imported from the United States of America by the UVAS for the training of its students and professionals. Mr Casey E Bean appreciated the state-of-the-art labs, clinics, cattle farms and other facilities at Ravi Campus. He said that Pakistan is protein-providing nation and emphasized on the use of latest technology for enhancing agricultural yield and genetics improvement for increase in livestock productivity.