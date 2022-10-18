US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancellor climate challenges for Livestock

Deputy Chief of Mission from US Embassy of Pakistan Mr Andrew Schofer visited the Holstein Demonstration Farm of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 OCT, 2022) Deputy Chief of Mission from US Embassy of Pakistan Mr Andrew Schofer visited the Holstein Demonstration Farm of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The US mission discussed with Vice-Chancellor climate change challenges for livestock and way forward. Director Office of Economic Growth and Agriculture USAID Mr Stephen Berlinguette, Public Affairs Office-US Embassy Islamabad Mr Paul Garr, Senior Economic Growth and Energy Advisor Mr Kamran Masood Niazi and Senior Agriculture, Livestock Sector Advisor Dr Mubashra Mukadas and UVAS Senior faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Andrew Schofer appreciated the UVAS Holstein farm operations, sustainability of Holstein farm project and showed his interest in climate change and challenges for livestock in current scenario of flood 2022. He acknowledged UVAS flood relief activities especially for the betterment of livestock farming community of flood affected areas.

They discussed the proposal of upgrade of livestock farms to climate smart livestock farms, capacity building of farmers and professionals on disaster preparedness and the extension activity to flood affected areas.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor briefed the visitors on UVAS role in flood relief activities 2022 and the climate change vision of UVAS for livestock.

He also presented the vote of thanks.

Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities, flood relief camps and assistance activities (advisory meetings, donors conference, fund raising, collection of goods, etc) in phase-1, phase-2 and phase-3.

Prof Dr Ijaz said that UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer teams successfully provided veterinary services at the doorsteps of flood victims to save their large and small (buffalo/cattle, sheep & goat, horse, dog & cat) animals from diseases through treatment and vaccination. He said they also distributed food/ration packets, crop seed packets, clothes & shawls and animal feed bags among flood victims in the areas of Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa Sharif, Rojhan, Charsadda, Layyah, Khairpur and Lasbela with transparent manner.

Dr Muhammad Naveed ul Haque and Dr Hifzul Rahman briefed them on climate change challenges for livestock, Holstein farm project outcomes and the way forward proposal.

Mr Andrew Schofer also planted a small tree infront of Akram Complex with a message to mitigate the impact of climate change with the green revolution.