Open Menu

US Ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD]  for Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:46 PM

US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD]  for Pakistan

Announcement has been made by USEFP which says that after 15 remarkable years, program will no longer be offered

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The United States on Tuesday ended the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) for Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), which stated that after 15 remarkable years, the program would no longer be offered.

“We understand this news may be particularly disappointing for those who applied this year and were eagerly awaiting the opportunity,” the statement said.

USEFP further added that over the past 15 years, the Global UGRAD Program has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, including academic advancement, cultural exchange, and the development of leadership skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States May

Recent Stories

US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRA ..

US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD]  for Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes

Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore ..

Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..

15 minutes ago
 Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in develop ..

Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements

21 minutes ago
 Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be t ..

Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC

15 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy thro ..

OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing

21 minutes ago
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner

US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner

15 minutes ago
 PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach globa ..

PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full ..

Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours

15 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension notice

IESCO issues power suspension notice

14 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases

Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases

15 minutes ago
 3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles r ..

3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education