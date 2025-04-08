US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD]  for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Announcement has been made by USEFP which says that after 15 remarkable years, program will no longer be offered

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The United States on Tuesday ended the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) for Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), which stated that after 15 remarkable years, the program would no longer be offered.

“We understand this news may be particularly disappointing for those who applied this year and were eagerly awaiting the opportunity,” the statement said.

USEFP further added that over the past 15 years, the Global UGRAD Program has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, including academic advancement, cultural exchange, and the development of leadership skills.