US Visas Of Nearly 450 International Students Abruptly Revoked Without Prior Notice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 02:41 PM

Pakistani students are among those Muslim-majority countries whose visas have been cancelled

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The visas of nearly 450 international students studying at various universities across the United States have been abruptly revoked without prior notice including those of Pakistani and other students from Muslim-majority countries.

According to the US media reports, the visa cancellations were carried out without any clear legal proceedings, prompting deep concern among academic institutions and human rights activists.

It is being reported that the move was possibly taken during an audit of the SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System).

The sources claimed that the Trump administration is targeting the students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

However, the visas of some students who did not take part in any protests have also been canceled.

Affected universities include prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, the University of Michigan and others. At UCLA, the visas of 12 students and graduates were revoked while one student at the University of Michigan had to leave the country after their visa was canceled.

The students organizations called the move a violation of due process while universities are actively working to provide legal assistance to the affected students.

The situation has created a wave of anxiety among international students.

