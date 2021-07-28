UrduPoint.com
USAID Announces Merit, Need-based Scholarships For Pakistani Female Students

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:37 PM

USAID in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced Merit and Need-based Scholarships for Pakistani females students only in top 30 public and private higher educational institutions of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :USAID in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced Merit and Need-based Scholarships for Pakistani females students only in top 30 public and private higher educational institutions of the country.

According to the official sources from HEC, more than 5,300 USAID-funded scholarships with ratio of 53 percent have been awarded to Pakistani female students.

More than 3,000 scholarships beneficiaries have been trained so far under career path workshops, the sources confirmed.

HEC sources said that the scholarship covers tuition fee, books allowance, boarding & lodging, transportation institutions and other academic costs.

Sharing the details of eligibility criteria, they said that females only, who have secured admission in 2021 academic session in 30 public and private participating institutions.

Master's/MBA/MS/MPhil/Education Teaching degree programs in selected disciplines are allowed under the scholarship programme.

The female students who fulfill criteria of need and will provide all the information required under the rules.

The student availing any other scholarship or continuous grant are ineligible.

The students are encouraged to apply through www.hec.gov.pk/scholarships/usaid-mnbsp.

It is worth mentioning here that since 2004, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is working with USAID in offering scholarships on the basis of merit, as well as financial need to the deserving students.

The USAID-funded Merit and Needs Based Scholarship Program (MNBSP) is consistent with the HEC's objectives to support financially deserving and high performing students, widen access to quality education and encourage interest in fields vital to Pakistan's development.

