Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) In a major development, the Punjab government imposed ban on use of mobile phones at public schools across the province.

“Teachers, students, and non-teaching staff will hand over their mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours,” said the authorities while issuing new guidelines for the schools on Monday.

The Punjab School department also issued a 20-point guideline in a bid to maintain the discipline and a transparent teaching system.

“District and Tehsil education officers, as well as school heads, have been instructed to ensure the implementation of these guidelines,” said the authorities.

The staff members would be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes while and both teachers and students would wear name badges.

School department also directed that all staff would wear navy blue jerseys and the students would wear uniforms.

A working hours board would be displayed at the main gate, and each class would have a class representative. Three or four banners with different slogans will be displayed in the school.

The guidelines also stated that the students would use registers, and there would be a section on the whiteboard for marking attendance (present and absent) and the subject. The subject being taught and important points would be written on the board.

Students' nails and haircuts would be checked daily while teachers would also wear watches, and attendance of all teachers including the head would be mandatory during the assembly.