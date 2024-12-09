Use Of Mobile Phones At Public Schools Banned In Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily while teachers will also wear watches, and attendance of all teachers including head will be mandatory during assembly
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) In a major development, the Punjab government imposed ban on use of mobile phones at public schools across the province.
“Teachers, students, and non-teaching staff will hand over their mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours,” said the authorities while issuing new guidelines for the schools on Monday.
The Punjab School department also issued a 20-point guideline in a bid to maintain the discipline and a transparent teaching system.
“District and Tehsil education officers, as well as school heads, have been instructed to ensure the implementation of these guidelines,” said the authorities.
The staff members would be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes while and both teachers and students would wear name badges.
School department also directed that all staff would wear navy blue jerseys and the students would wear uniforms.
A working hours board would be displayed at the main gate, and each class would have a class representative. Three or four banners with different slogans will be displayed in the school.
The guidelines also stated that the students would use registers, and there would be a section on the whiteboard for marking attendance (present and absent) and the subject. The subject being taught and important points would be written on the board.
Students' nails and haircuts would be checked daily while teachers would also wear watches, and attendance of all teachers including the head would be mandatory during the assembly.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Education
-
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow2 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training workshop3 days ago
-
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return4 days ago
-
Conference on ‘Sustainable Earth Resources & Planning' at Punjab University4 days ago
-
PU marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities4 days ago
-
Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women4 days ago
-
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk ..4 days ago
-
Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS),University of Sargodha inked MoU4 days ago
-
KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI5 days ago
-
VC visits various departments to oversee the examination process5 days ago
-
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University6 days ago
-
7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 76 days ago