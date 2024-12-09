Open Menu

Use Of Mobile Phones At Public Schools Banned In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

Students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily while teachers will also wear watches, and attendance of all teachers including head will be mandatory during assembly

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) In a major development, the Punjab government imposed ban on use of mobile phones at public schools across the province.

“Teachers, students, and non-teaching staff will hand over their mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours,” said the authorities while issuing new guidelines for the schools on Monday.

The Punjab School department also issued a 20-point guideline in a bid to maintain the discipline and a transparent teaching system.

“District and Tehsil education officers, as well as school heads, have been instructed to ensure the implementation of these guidelines,” said the authorities.

The staff members would be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes while and both teachers and students would wear name badges.

School department also directed that all staff would wear navy blue jerseys and the students would wear uniforms.

A working hours board would be displayed at the main gate, and each class would have a class representative. Three or four banners with different slogans will be displayed in the school.

The guidelines also stated that the students would use registers, and there would be a section on the whiteboard for marking attendance (present and absent) and the subject. The subject being taught and important points would be written on the board.

Students' nails and haircuts would be checked daily while teachers would also wear watches, and attendance of all teachers including the head would be mandatory during the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile All

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Education