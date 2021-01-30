Use of technology crucial to ensure quality education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Education plays a crucial role in the economic development and growth of a country and use of technology was crucial to ensure quality education.

In the race of development and advancement, an official source of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said it was most important to work on the education sector of a country and public literacy should be the first line of defense for our national and social security over the next decade.

He said that Pakistan needs to invest more on education in the coming years.

" We not only need quality education in our schools but also other aids that will help students to learn beyond books and notebooks," he addedUse of technology is vital to bridge the educational gap and better teaching methodologies will be helpful to ensure quality education, the source said adding that Ed -tech like Sabaq Foundation, Tele Taleem and others can also play their part along with the Government.

He said that education is the need of hour and Pakistan as a developing country should put an extra focus to reform education policy.