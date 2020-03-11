USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table Tennis Expert and Premier Leagues

The male and female teams of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore secured first position in Table Tennis Expert Leaguewhile the male team also got 3rd position in the Premier League from all over Punjab in the University Sports League(USL)-2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) The male and female teams of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore secured first position in Table Tennis Expert Leaguewhile the male team also got 3rd position in the Premier League from all over Punjab in the University Sports League(USL)-2020.

The Punjab Higher Education Department organised the contests at the University of Education, Lahore. Around 59 universities participated in this championship. Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad congratulatedboth the teams of UVAS and appreciated the hard work of the participating players androle of the staff of the Directorate of Sports.