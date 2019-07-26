UrduPoint.com
US's NSF Director Visits Mohammad Ali Jinnah University

Director, Operations of National Science Foundation (NSF), Washington DC, USA Dr. Bashir Shaikh visited Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi and discussed the educational and research activities of the university with President, MAJU Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh

He also delivered a lecture to faculty members on "The challenging role of a teacher to educate his student presently," said a press release on Friday.

He said NSF was a United States government agency that supported fundamental research and education in engineering, mathematics, computer science, economics and social sciences etc.

He informed that NSF mission is to promote science, to advance the national health, prosperity and welfare of the people along with securing national defense.

He said research oriental was very popular in USA and due importance was also given to economy and human resources department's basic issues.

"As a teacher, it is your responsibility to always look forward and keep an eye upon the use of new technology because automation has changed the working culture across the globe," he emphasized.

Teaching should be taken as a challenging job and research work be conducted on priority basis. The world had turned into a global village where everybody was connected with everybody, he said.

He further asked the teachers that you have to keep yourself updated to fulfill the needs the students of the modern era.

Dr. Bashir Shaikh said that US society has now entered automation culture and changes were taking place on the regular basis.

Later on, President of MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh thanked Dr. Bashir Shaikh for his visit to MAHU.

On this occasion, he said that the time had come that we must transform ourselves as facilitator , rather as virtual teacher.

He emphasized that the promotion of research activities was very essential to improve the country's economy and global competitiveness.

