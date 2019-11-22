UTP Malaysia signs MoU with UET Lahore

The University Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Friday to promote mutual research and academic collaboration in various fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):The University Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Friday to promote mutual research and academic collaboration in various fields.

According to a UET spokesperson, the UTP was one of the universities of the world which have the largest number of PhD alumni in Pakistan. The UTP has sponsored around 450 PhD students from Pakistan since 2008, one of the biggest scholarship programmes of any overseas university.

Both the UTP and the UET would collaborate in joint theses supervision, faculty and student exchange and collaborative development of various academic programmes.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar hoped that the MoU would go a long way in promoting mutual progress through development of new research and academic programmes.

He urged the faculty and students of the UET to collaborate effectively by sharing research and academics in various modes and get maximum benefits from the UTP's rich experience and resources.

Reciprocating to the goodwill gestures of the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Faiz Ahmad, representative and senior faculty of the UTP, expressed confidence in successful execution of the MoU. He said that both the UTP and the UET could benefit from this collaboration.

He announced 30 internships annually for the UET students at UTP and appreciated efforts of Dr Muhammad Ayoub (UTP) in realisation of the MoU.

The delegation lauded the research facilities of the UET and termed them rich sources of research, particularly mentioning the Polymer and Chemical Engineering labs.

Dean Faculty of Chemical, Metallurgical & Polymer Engineering Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, Chairpersons of the respective departments, senior faculty members, Director ORIC and Registrar attended the ceremony.