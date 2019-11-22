UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UTP Malaysia Signs MoU With UET Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:48 PM

UTP Malaysia signs MoU with UET Lahore

The University Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Friday to promote mutual research and academic collaboration in various fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):The University Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Friday to promote mutual research and academic collaboration in various fields.

According to a UET spokesperson, the UTP was one of the universities of the world which have the largest number of PhD alumni in Pakistan. The UTP has sponsored around 450 PhD students from Pakistan since 2008, one of the biggest scholarship programmes of any overseas university.

Both the UTP and the UET would collaborate in joint theses supervision, faculty and student exchange and collaborative development of various academic programmes.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar hoped that the MoU would go a long way in promoting mutual progress through development of new research and academic programmes.

He urged the faculty and students of the UET to collaborate effectively by sharing research and academics in various modes and get maximum benefits from the UTP's rich experience and resources.

Reciprocating to the goodwill gestures of the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Faiz Ahmad, representative and senior faculty of the UTP, expressed confidence in successful execution of the MoU. He said that both the UTP and the UET could benefit from this collaboration.

He announced 30 internships annually for the UET students at UTP and appreciated efforts of Dr Muhammad Ayoub (UTP) in realisation of the MoU.

The delegation lauded the research facilities of the UET and termed them rich sources of research, particularly mentioning the Polymer and Chemical Engineering labs.

Dean Faculty of Chemical, Metallurgical & Polymer Engineering Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, Chairpersons of the respective departments, senior faculty members, Director ORIC and Registrar attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Student Progress Malaysia University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

11 minutes ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Not Considering Closing Border Wit ..

11 minutes ago

History remebers those who serve humanity: Govern ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore Police held flag march

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up to 20,000 IS Fighters ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.