UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Qiraat & Naat Society, Character Building Society and Qirtas of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, jointly arranged a seminar to commemorate the 86th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal with the theme of 'Allama Iqbal and the Love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)' here at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the concluding session of the seminar, while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a number of faculty members and students were present.

Prof Younus emphasised setting up such forums in educational institutions to make the youth aware of Iqbal’s thoughts. He paid rich tribute to great philosopher and the Poet of the East, and said through his poetry he gave the message of peace and brotherhood.

Founder Dar-ul-Ikhlas Markaze Tehqeeqe Islami Pakistan Dr Shahzad Mujaddidi was the chief guest and Director (Coordinator) Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Tanveer Qasim was the guest of honour of seminar, while Convener Qiraat & Naat Society Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique, Convener Character Building Society Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Prof (Retired) Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, and number of faculty members and students were also present.

The objectives of the seminar were to create awareness among students and staff regarding Iqbaliyaat, Dr Allama Iqbal's love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and lesson for youth (self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness & democracy) through his thought-provoking poetry.