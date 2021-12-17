UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will be held on December 20

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will be held on December 20. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of subcommittees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore.

He reviewed preparation/arrangements for the 12th convocation.