UVAS 12th Convocation To Be On December 20
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will be held on December 20. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of subcommittees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore.
He reviewed preparation/arrangements for the 12th convocation.