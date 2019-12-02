UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreis arranging 17th Annual Sports Day onDecember 4th, 2019, (Wednesday) in City Campus Sports Ground

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreis arranging 17th Annual Sports Day onDecember 4th, 2019, (Wednesday) in City Campus Sports Ground.

Various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Archery, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc, will be played on the annual sports day.

Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang,CVASNarowal and UVAS City Campus Lahore and staff and faculty memberswould participate in these contests.