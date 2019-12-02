UrduPoint.com
UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day On 4th December

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:37 PM

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreis arranging 17th Annual Sports Day onDecember 4th, 2019, (Wednesday) in City Campus Sports Ground

Various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Archery, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc, will be played on the annual sports day.
Various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Archery, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc, will be played on the annual sports day.

Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang,CVASNarowal and UVAS City Campus Lahore and staff and faculty memberswould participate in these contests.

