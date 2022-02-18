UrduPoint.com

UVAS 18th Annual Sports Day on 23rd February

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 18th Annual Sports Day on February 23rd, 2022, (Wednesday) in City Campus Sports Ground

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th February, 2022) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 18th Annual Sports Day on February 23rd, 2022, (Wednesday) in City Campus Sports Ground.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of conveners of management committees and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the annual sports day. The conveners of committees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi will be chief guest on the inauguration ceremony of annual sports day.

Various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc, will be played on the annual sports day. Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal, City Campus Lahore, staff and faculty members will participate in these contests.

