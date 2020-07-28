UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock officers

The In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD) of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab organized a one-month virtual mandatory promotional link online training for livestock officers from across the Punjab province

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) The In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD) of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab organized a one-month virtual mandatory promotional link online training for livestock officers from across the Punjab province.



The objective of the training was to impart the advance competencies of administrative, financial communication and leadership skills to the livestock officers. Thirty officers from across Punjab participated in the e-training.



The training concluded on Tuesday with a virtual closing ceremony at the UVAS City Campus. Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak chaired the concluding session while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed (SI), IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram, Director General Extension L&DD Dr Mansoor Ahmed Malik, Director General Research L&DD Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Assistant Director IVPD Dr Syed Faheem attended the ceremony.



Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak highlighted the significant role that livestock officers must play for the uplift of the sector. He said that such trainings are imperative to the efficient skill building of the human resource in livestock sector.

He said that his ministry has keen interest in the promotion of the livestock industry purely on merit basis. He lauded the vital role of UVAS under the vibrant leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, the IVPD and Veterinary Academy as a flagship institute for the training of in-service veterinarians.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, advised the livestock officers to further improve the service delivery and uplift the livestock sector. He thanked the livestock minister for his enduring and indispensable support to the university initiatives.

He acknowledged the IVPD and its team, L&DD and university management for their diligence in bringing about this pioneer promotional e-training of livestock officers.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed concluded the ceremony with vote of thanks.

He guided the participants to further enhance their skills and promised them that their case of promotion will be processed soon. Dr Faheem Ahmad moderated the session.

The week one of the training focused on project management, professional work ethics, team management and leadership skills.

Week two inculcated the concepts of soft skills like time and stress management, emotional intelligence, personality development and critical thinking. Third week emphasized on learning the core competencies of administrative and financial skills including tender preparation and approval, use of IT tools, leaves and office noting and drafting while the final week focused on general yet critical managerial issues including HR management, national disaster management and role of women in rural economy, recruitment policy, gender mainstreaming and UN sustainable development goals.