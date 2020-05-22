UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Acknowledges Volunteer Postgraduates Involved In COVID-19 Testing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:18 PM

UVAS acknowledges volunteer postgraduates involved in COVID-19 testing

The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has tested 5,000 samples received from Punjab Healthcare Department for COVID-19

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020) The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has tested 5,000 samples received from Punjab Healthcare Department for COVID-19.
Vice-ChancellorProf DrNasim Ahmad met the team involved in COVID-19 testing and appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Chairman Department of Microbiology, and his team for their contribution to thisnoble cause.

The Vice-Chancellor especially acknowledged the contribution of volunteer postgraduate students for their bravery and dedication and distributed stipend chequesamong them as a token of appreciation.


Speaking on the occasion, ProfNasim said that the UVASis committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the government efforts inthe fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, GovernorPunjabCh Muhammad Sarwarhad inaugurated the lab for emerging pathogens developed by the Department of Microbiology ofUVAS on April 7, 2020.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission evaluated the laboratory and approved it for the COVID-19 testing.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab April University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 2020 From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy's Veneto Sees No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st ..

13 minutes ago

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal ..

13 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Sci ..

12 minutes ago

UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for internationa ..

12 minutes ago

NCOC meeting continues amid Eid holidays

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.