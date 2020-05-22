UVAS acknowledges volunteer postgraduates involved in COVID-19 testing

The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has tested 5,000 samples received from Punjab Healthcare Department for COVID-19

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020) The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has tested 5,000 samples received from Punjab Healthcare Department for COVID-19.

Vice-ChancellorProf DrNasim Ahmad met the team involved in COVID-19 testing and appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Chairman Department of Microbiology, and his team for their contribution to thisnoble cause.

The Vice-Chancellor especially acknowledged the contribution of volunteer postgraduate students for their bravery and dedication and distributed stipend chequesamong them as a token of appreciation.



Speaking on the occasion, ProfNasim said that the UVASis committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the government efforts inthe fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, GovernorPunjabCh Muhammad Sarwarhad inaugurated the lab for emerging pathogens developed by the Department of Microbiology ofUVAS on April 7, 2020.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission evaluated the laboratory and approved it for the COVID-19 testing.