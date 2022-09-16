UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference (PSC-IPEX) 2022

The Pakistan Poultry Association in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged three days â€˜International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference (PSC-IPEX) 2022â€™ at Expo Centre Lahore on Thursday for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022) The Pakistan Poultry Association in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged three days ‘International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference (PSC-IPEX) 2022’ at Expo Centre Lahore on Thursday for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir presided over the inaugural session of the Poultry Science Conference & Poultry Expo while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary, Chairman (IPEX) Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti, Chief Organizer (IPEX) Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and a large number of academicians from different universities, researchers, veterinarians, professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health/environmental sciences and stakeholders from poultry industries, teachers & students, national and international experts from different countries attending the conference.

While addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that poultry sector is one of the most vibrant segments in the country and it provides employment to over 1.5 million peoples.

He said Pakistan has become the 11th largest poultry producer in the world. He said main objectives of the conference were to provide a platform to bring together academia, researchers, poultry farmers/professionals and industrialists to share their research work and learning from poultry farmers their researchable problems and current challenges which will help the process of making and transforming them into products and services for the marketplace. He said UVAS offering high quality technical academic programmes and research activities focusing on healthy food production and economic development facilities.

During poultry science conference many experts delivered their lectures on different topics related to poultry health, study of co-infection of chicken anemia virus with fowl adenovirus in commercial poultry, environmental sampling for avian influenza virus detection in commercial layer facilities, immunopathological effect of avian adenovirus infection in broiler birds feds with aflatoxin B1 and molecular characterization of infectious bronchitis virus variant strain leading to studies of pathogenesis and host response in white leghorns hens etc.