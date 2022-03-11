UrduPoint.com

UVAS Actively Participates In National Horse & Cattle Show

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 03:45 PM

UVAS actively participates in National Horse & Cattle show

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore is actively participating in the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore is actively participating in the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also attended the inaugural ceremony andvisited the UVASstall where various dairy and meat (flavored milk, cheese, butter, Lubbon and meat cuts) have been exhibited for the attraction of public.Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that such activities boost livestock sector and national economy of Pakistan.

Meanwhile Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi along with Director Generals (Extension) Livestock Punjab and South Punjab also visitedthe UVAS stall.

The Secretary Livestocksaid that he was happy to see UVAS manufacturingsuch quality dairy products.

As part of the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022,the UVAS in collaboration with the government of the Punjab arranged Dog Show at UVAS City Campus Sports Ground. All breedsof dogs, Labrador andGerman Shepherds,featured the show atthe UVAS Sports Ground.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All Government

Recent Stories

Private militia of any party will not be allowed t ..

Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Rashid

29 minutes ago
 PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defen ..

PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defense system as major addition

45 minutes ago
 Plastic Ban Enforcement team fines 37 shops for vi ..

Plastic Ban Enforcement team fines 37 shops for violating restriction

38 minutes ago
 750 killed in north Ethiopia in second half 2021: ..

750 killed in north Ethiopia in second half 2021: rights body

38 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to recruit school leaders in merge ..

KP Govt decides to recruit school leaders in merged tribal districts

38 minutes ago
 Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Ocean ..

Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>