UVAS actively participates in National Horse & Cattle show

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore is actively participating in the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore is actively participating in the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also attended the inaugural ceremony andvisited the UVASstall where various dairy and meat (flavored milk, cheese, butter, Lubbon and meat cuts) have been exhibited for the attraction of public.Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that such activities boost livestock sector and national economy of Pakistan.

Meanwhile Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi along with Director Generals (Extension) Livestock Punjab and South Punjab also visitedthe UVAS stall.

The Secretary Livestocksaid that he was happy to see UVAS manufacturingsuch quality dairy products.

As part of the National Horse & Cattle Show 2022,the UVAS in collaboration with the government of the Punjab arranged Dog Show at UVAS City Campus Sports Ground. All breedsof dogs, Labrador andGerman Shepherds,featured the show atthe UVAS Sports Ground.