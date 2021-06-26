UVAS (ADTC) holds virtual seminar in connection with ‘International Drug Abuse Day’

Smoking of cigarette is gate way to all kind of drugs: Ms Uzma Sadaqat

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) The Anti Drug Tobacco Committee (ADTC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with the ‘International Drug Abuse Day’ organized an online seminar to create awareness among students about issues related to drugs and strengthening action and cooperation to make the world free of drug abuse.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the online seminar while Director Counseling Program Willing Ways/Founder of Wellnesshive Ms Uzma Sadaqat, Convener Anti Drug and Tobacco Committee/Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zenab, Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Associate Senior Tutor Faiz Rasool and a large number of student proctors were joined through video link.

While addressing the participants of the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that we try our level best with strictly monitoring to make UVAS all campuses smoke and drug free and for this purpose with the cooperation of students proctors make strengthen Anti-Drug Tobacco Committee (ADTC).

He also appreciated the organizer of the seminar to arrange seminar on informative topic and also for the noble cause.



Ms Uzma Sadaqat delivered a motivational lecture to UVAS student proctors to tackle this menace of drug abuse in youth.

She spoke about the various aspects and situations of drug addiction, different mantel map, drug prevention and management, identifying harms from drug use, addiction risk factors and protective factors for drug and behave of drug addicted peoples etc.

She also spoke about various steps way forward for the prevention of drug in youth through launching awareness campaign, counseling through informative seminar/lectures organize in university campus, impose penalties/punish and display different pamphlet with slogan “Say No to Drug” and “Smoking is injurious for Health” to keep youth young students away from drugs.

Prof Dr Hafsa Zenab said that UVAS students/proctors and teachers would play their key role as an ambassador to disseminate the objectives of Anti Drug Tobacco Committee in sensitizing community regarding the harmful effects of drug use to save young generation.

Dr Ali Raza Awan said that now a days some peoples are using drug to boost their potential/abilities but infect drug harmful impact destroy their immune system even made them mentally ill.