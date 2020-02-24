UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reunion, elects new office-bearers

The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 11 th annual reunion and elected new office-bearers for two years

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 11 th annual reunion and elected new office-bearers for two years.

Former principal of the College of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri presided over the reunion function while Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the guest of honor.

Former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi and a large number of alumni from across Pakistan, AJK and foreign countries participated. Sufi dance, stand-up comedy, singing performances, musical chairs, archery and rifle shooting contests featured the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri lauded the rapid progress the UVAS achieved due to its quality education, research and community services under its dynamic leadership. He also lauded the role of its former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha especially in the upgradation of College of Veterinary Science (CVS) to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore. He said that UVAS students’ performances are always outstanding in curricular and extracurricular activities and it is the hub of great scientists. Prof Talat Pasha said that he felt proud to see the UVAS again being ranked among the top 10 universities of Pakistan.

He hoped that the university will continue its pace of progress. Prof Pasha along with Prof Nasim Ahmad distributed prizes and gifts among the winners of contests while Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri presented a souvenir to Prof Pasha. Earlier presenting the welcome address, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the role of UVAS in the uplift of veterinary profession and livestock sector. He said UVAS alumni are serving in various capacities all over the world and sought their support in shape of endowments and scholarships for needy students. Later Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the oath-taking ceremony and Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf administered oath to the office-bearers of the alumni. The new elected office-bearers are President Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Senior Vice-President Dr Hanif Nazeer Chouhdary, Vice-President Dr Asim Mahmood Khan, General Secretary Dr Kamran Ashraf, Treasurer Dr Muhammad Awais, Joint Secretary Dr Anwar Rizwi, Press & Publication Secretary Dr Asif Rafique, President (Punjab) Dr Sajjad A Kashvi, President (KPK) Dr Waheed-ud-Din Dawar, President (Sindh) Prof Dr Ahmad Sultan Jatoi, President (Balochistan) Dr Sher Ali Bangash, President (AJK) Dr Adnan Rasheed Malik, President (Gilgit Baltistan) Dr Ghulam Abbas and Representative of RV&FC Col (retd) Dr Hammad Hashmi.