UVAS Alumni Association Holds Its 12th Annual Reunion & Celebrates Its 20 Years Of Excellence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 05:51 PM

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reunion & celebrates its 20 years of excellence

The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 12th annual reunion here at City Campus Lahore

The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 12th annual reunion here at City Campus Lahore.

Founder Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi presided over the 12th reunion function while Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi was the guest of honur.All former Vice-Chancellors Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, a large number of alumni from across Pakistan and AJK andofficers from the Livestock Department participated.

Various activities like special prayers for the deceased alumni members, sports competitions (rifle shooting, rowing,race), stage performances (derwaish raqs, bhangra, cultural walk), fireworks,views by alumni residing in abroadandvideo launching of UVAS’s 20 years of excellence featured the event. Renowned Singer Shazia Khan also performed and entertained the participants with her singing.

Speaking on the occasion, founder Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi said that UVAS has always been playing a pivotal role in dealing with the emerging challenges, including deadly and zoonotic diseases.

He said that UVAS tackles the livestock sector issues and plays its key role in the uplift of livestock sector and national economy.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr NasimAhmadwelcomed the participants and said that every alumni has played his role in the uplift of UVAS.He said that Covid-19 left a negative impact on our national economy and the role of UVAS has increased especially in the area of food security and safety. He saidit is direly needed to work on food security and safety, control the waste of food to cater the need of increasing population of Pakistan. He thanked Dr Zafar forproviding 10 scholarships to UVAS students.

In the end Prof Manzoor along with Prof Nasim and other dignitaries distributed prizes and gifts among the winners of contests. UVAS Alumni Association General Secretary Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf presented the vote of thanks.

>