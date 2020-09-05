UrduPoint.com
UVAS Among World’s Top 1001+ Universities In THE Ranking

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:48 PM

UVAS among world’s top 1001+ universities in THE ranking

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, has been ranked among top 1001+ universities of the world by the Times Higher Education in its recent World University Rankings 2021

This year’s rankings by the Times Higher Education include more than 1,500 universities from 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The ranking analyzed more than 80 million citations from over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the staff and stakeholders on this great success and appreciated the efforts of Quality Enhancement Cell and contribution of faculty members and administration for quality education, research, community services and national development.

