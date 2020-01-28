UVAS Annual Job Fair to be held on January 30

The Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging Annual Job Fair 2020 on 30thJanuary in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2020) The Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging Annual Job Fair 2020 on 30thJanuary in City Campus Lahore.



More than 40 companies related to Dairy, Poultry and Pharmaceutical sectorsfrom all over the Pakistan will set up their stalls in the fair.

Different NGO`s and career counseling organizations will also be a part of this event in order to provide consultancy regardinginternship, career counseling and will also provide job opportunities to students and graduates.