UVAS Arranged Acknowledgement Ceremony For Supportive Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged acknowledgement ceremony in the honors of supportive staff from (Building & Works Department, Estate Management) of City Campus who performing their duties day and night with full of dedication in their respective fields for the development of UVAS

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged acknowledgement ceremony in the honors of supportive staff from (Building & Works Department, Estate Management) of City Campus who performing their duties day and night with full of dedication in their respective fields for the development of UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired ceremony and appreciated/acknowledged their efforts & services for the uplift of the university and he also supported their welfare steps.

