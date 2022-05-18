UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation And Parliamentary Debating Championship 2022’

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 04:42 PM

UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championship 2022’

The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Senior Tutor Office organized a four day ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championship 2022’ at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022) The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Senior Tutor Office organized a four day ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championship 2022’ at City Campus Lahore.

More than 150 students from various public & private sector educational institutes of Pakistan (Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Okara, Faisalabad, jhang, Pasrur,) participated in this event. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and shields and trophies among winners of various rounds while Chief Executive Officer Forward Solution Animal Health Company Dr Asim Mahmood Khan, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener Debating society Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and a large number of students were present.

Winning institutions were Government College University Lahore (GCU), University of Punjab (PU), SIASA school system and University of Gujrat (UOG). Addressing the audience, VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated the efforts of organizing committee and congratulated the winners of the event.

