UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranged An Awareness Lecture On ‘Recent Trends In Veterinary Education’

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:04 PM

UVAS arranged an awareness lecture on ‘Recent Trends in Veterinary Education’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an awareness lecture on the topic of "Recent Trends in Teaching of Veterinary Education" here in City Campus on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an awareness lecture on the topic of "Recent Trends in Teaching of Veterinary Education" here in City Campus on Monday.


In which Honorary Council General for Pakistan in Philadelphia Unites States/Renowned Veterinary Clinician Dr Inayat Hussain Kathio delivered lecture to UVAS Faculty members and students on recent trends in teaching of veterinary education.

He spoke about new trends, modern research in veterinary education and use of scientific methods for the diagnoses of different diseases which hampered in the development of livestock sector of Pakistan by utilizing latest knowledge and skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Philadelphia University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

International online Seminar on Plant Biodiversity ..

International online Seminar on Plant Biodiversity & Ecosystem Services at UVAS ..

2 minutes ago
 Cantonment election results show public trust on P ..

Cantonment election results show public trust on PML-N: Shehbaz Sharif

7 minutes ago
 It is a proud moment for NUST to announce that Amb ..

It is a proud moment for NUST to announce that Ambassador (former) Syed Hasan Ja ..

9 minutes ago
 NUST holds Virtual High Achiever Awards Ceremony

NUST holds Virtual High Achiever Awards Ceremony

14 minutes ago
 PROTON Bears Cost Despite Shipping Charges

PROTON Bears Cost Despite Shipping Charges

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerat ..

Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerate innovation for SMEs and star ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.