UVAS arranged an awareness lecture on ‘Recent Trends in Veterinary Education’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an awareness lecture on the topic of "Recent Trends in Teaching of Veterinary Education" here in City Campus on Monday.



In which Honorary Council General for Pakistan in Philadelphia Unites States/Renowned Veterinary Clinician Dr Inayat Hussain Kathio delivered lecture to UVAS Faculty members and students on recent trends in teaching of veterinary education.

He spoke about new trends, modern research in veterinary education and use of scientific methods for the diagnoses of different diseases which hampered in the development of livestock sector of Pakistan by utilizing latest knowledge and skills.