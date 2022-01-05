UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture for young veterinarians regarding their best future to study abroad here in City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture for young veterinarians regarding their best future to study abroad here in City Campus on Wednesday.

UVAS Alumnus/Renowned Clinician Dr Amir Chaudhry from the USA delivered his lecture to UVAS young veterinarian on the requirements for North American Veterinary Licensing (NAVLE) examination system.

He also highlighted key education resources for the NAVLE preparation. He spoke about new trends and modern research in veterinary education for the diagnoses of different diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS always focusing on providing opportunities of learning practical knowledge and latest skill to its DVM students in city campus and Pattoki during study.

He urged students to set their goals and hardworking is the key way for successful practical life.

Later, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS arranged farewell ceremony in the honour of Administration Officer of Registrar Office (Students Record) Mr Jawaid Iqbal on his retirement.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the farewell ceremony and lauded Jawaid Iqbal 35 year service and contribution for the betterment of university.