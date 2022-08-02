UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaboration with SMEDA

The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Business Incubation Center (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) arranged a one-day session on free consultancy services on ‘Patent Filing’ for the UVAS faculty members here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -2nd Aug, 2022) The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Business Incubation Center (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) arranged a one-day session on free consultancy services on ‘Patent Filing’ for the UVAS faculty members here in City Campus.

In this session the faculty had the opportunity to discuss their filed/prospective patent applications in their exclusive one-on-one discussion with the resource person. Assistant Controller of Patents Ms Shakra Khurshid from Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan was the resource person and provided detailed guidance regarding patent drafting techniques.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad encouraged and appreciated the faculty members for their interest and participation in the session. He said ‘Patent’ is an emerging area in the domain of science and IP rights provide the real-time opportunity for scientists to enjoy the rights of their innovative research work. He also lauded Director (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil, Deputy Director University-industry linkages & Technology Transfer Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam and Deputy Director ORIC Ms Muniba Khaliq for arranging this wonderful platform for the UVAS faculty. He also thanked the BIC and SMEDA for their support and stressed upon to arrange more such informative sessions.