UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial animals

Earlier, Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with private pharmaceutical company and Laboratory in connection with Eid-ul-Adha arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial animals

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th July, 2021) Earlier, Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with private pharmaceutical company and Laboratory in connection with Eid-ul-Adha arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial animals.



UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani along with Chairperson Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Jaweria Ali Khan inaugurated free Veterinary Medical Treatment Camp at City Campus Outdoor Hospital.

In which 381 large and small animals have been successfully treated with provided them free medication.

Stakeholders/owners of animals fully satisfied and lauded the treatment services of UVAS.