UVAS Arranged International Symposium On “Global Clinical Practice Standards And Animal Research”

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 02:14 PM

The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in collaboration with University of Cambridge UK arranged an international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards and Animal Research” here at City Campus Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022) The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in collaboration with University of Cambridge UK arranged an international symposium on "Global Clinical Practice Standards and Animal Research" here at City Campus Lahore on Thursday.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman presided over the concluding ceremony of the symposium and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chairman Department of Physiology Dr Imtiaz Rabbani, Operational Director Addenbrooke`s University of Cambridge UK Dr Sohail Ejaz and a number of participants including researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman appreciated the effort of Dr Imtiaz Rabbani to arrange this symposium on informative topic regarding clinical research of animals.

Earlier Dr Imtiaz Rabbani spoke about the objectives of the training.

The symposium engaged basic and clinical researchers about current clinical practice, current knowledge gaps, shaping research using animal models and their translational potential. Various aspects have been discussed during symposium related to recent advances in the beta cell and animal models for diabetes research, yeast supplementation in sheep for improve performance, rationale for clinical study design and insight of modern clinical research a pathway towards the treatment of incurable disease.

