UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranged Meeting On ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign For Flood Affected Families In Punjab’

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 05:18 PM

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected Families in Punjab’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Government of the Punjab arranged a meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected Families in Punjab’ at City Campus Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -26 Aug, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Government of the Punjab arranged a meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected Families in Punjab’ at City Campus Lahore on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) presided over the meeting and sought suggestion and inputs from UVAS senior faculty members for providing veterinary services, vaccine, animal nutrition like (feed, vunda) and strategy that how to rescue livestock farming community animals from different diseases (PPR, Foot and Mouth, Hemorrhagic Fever, Dairreah) in flood affected areas (Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajan Pur and Taunsa Sharif) etc.


Director General (Extension) Livestock Department Dr Ehtisham, Principal CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Fiaz Qamar, Principal KBCMA-CVAS Narowal Prof Dr Younus Rana, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a number of faculty members from different campuses and department of UVAS were present on the occasion.


While addressing the participants of meeting, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad constituted three committees for fund raising, vaccine collection from allied pharmaceutical industries and for field work in the flood affected areas to provide treatment facilities at the door step of livestock farming families to save their animals.

He said UVAS faculty members and students always willing and enthusiastic to perform such services for the noble cause. Dr Ehtisham said that Livestock Department willing to provide all necessary assistance, vaccine and resources to UVAS rescue teams for successfully perform their duties.

He said maximum deserving and needy families get benefits from their services. The participants of meeting also suggested the line of action that how to UVAS rescue team members will serve their duties in the odd circumstances, necessary arrangements for equipment in the badly affect areas.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Flood Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Narowal University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From Government

Recent Stories

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

46 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

17 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.