UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected Families in Punjab’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -26 Aug, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Government of the Punjab arranged a meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected Families in Punjab’ at City Campus Lahore on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) presided over the meeting and sought suggestion and inputs from UVAS senior faculty members for providing veterinary services, vaccine, animal nutrition like (feed, vunda) and strategy that how to rescue livestock farming community animals from different diseases (PPR, Foot and Mouth, Hemorrhagic Fever, Dairreah) in flood affected areas (Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajan Pur and Taunsa Sharif) etc.



Director General (Extension) Livestock Department Dr Ehtisham, Principal CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Fiaz Qamar, Principal KBCMA-CVAS Narowal Prof Dr Younus Rana, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a number of faculty members from different campuses and department of UVAS were present on the occasion.



While addressing the participants of meeting, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad constituted three committees for fund raising, vaccine collection from allied pharmaceutical industries and for field work in the flood affected areas to provide treatment facilities at the door step of livestock farming families to save their animals.

He said UVAS faculty members and students always willing and enthusiastic to perform such services for the noble cause. Dr Ehtisham said that Livestock Department willing to provide all necessary assistance, vaccine and resources to UVAS rescue teams for successfully perform their duties.

He said maximum deserving and needy families get benefits from their services. The participants of meeting also suggested the line of action that how to UVAS rescue team members will serve their duties in the odd circumstances, necessary arrangements for equipment in the badly affect areas.