UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -29 Aug, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association organised review meeting of International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference schedule to be held on 15 to 17 September 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore for the promotion of poultry sector in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting of the conveners of different committee and reviewed preparations/arrangements regarding abstracts book, students registration, accommodation & transportation of students, refreshment, programme for the upcoming International poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conference 2022.

The conveners of different committee briefed the meeting on the working and progress about arrangements of their respective committees.

Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary and UVAS senior faculty members from City Campus, sub-campuses CVAS Jhnag, KBCMA-CVAS Narowal and representatives from PPA were present physically and also through video link.

A large number of academicians from different universities, researchers, veterinarians, professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health/environmental sciences and stakeholders from poultry industries, national and international experts from different countries will attend this conference.