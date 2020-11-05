UrduPoint.com
UVAS Arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, Creative Calligraphy Competition & Peaceful Protest Against France

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, creative calligraphy competition & peaceful protest against France

The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, creative calligraphy competition and walk in the form of peaceful protest to condemn illegal and Islam phobic blasphemy act by French President Emmanuel Macron here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020) The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, creative calligraphy competition and walk in the form of peaceful protest to condemn illegal and Islam phobic blasphemy act by French President Emmanuel Macron here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while UVAS Deans, Director, Administrative staff members and a large number of students and faculty members participated with carried placards and shouted slogan “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah Labbaik” and they also shouted slogan against France. The peaceful protest starting from the VC Office and culminated at Outfall Road in front of UVAS main gate after took the round of City Campus.

Other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and CVAS Jhang also organised similar protest rallies against France.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani strongly condemned illegal and Islam phobic blasphemy act of French President Emmanuel Macron. "Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression," he added. The aim of the conference was to enlighten the different aspects of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) life.

In Calligraphy contest, Hania Chouhdary won 1st position, Fatima Ashfaq & Farheen Malik both got 2nd while Khunsha Qamar stood on 3rd position while UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Muhammad Rehan Yousaf and a large number of students from different department of UVAS were present on the occasion.

