UVAS Arranged Seminar On "Current Challenges And Future Prospects Of Poultry Business”

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 05:09 PM

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged seminar on “Current Challenges and Future Prospects of Poultry Business” under Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Programme at Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday

Chief Executive Officer Pasban Poultry & Roshan Feeds Mr Rana Ghulam Sabir, General Manger Marketing Pasban Poultry Dr Muhammad Faheem were the resource persons of the seminar while Chairman Department of Poultry Production Dr Shahid Mehmood and number of students attended seminar.

In the seminar Mr Rana Ghulam Sabir delivered a detailed lecture on poultry entrepreneurship as a professional career while Dr Muhammad Faheem spoke about the poultry marketing business opportunities and challenges.

